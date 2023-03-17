SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Race fans are gearing up for a unique competition this weekend in Sioux Falls. It’s called the Concrete Challenge Racing on Syrup.

It’s a different kind of race, but competitors we talked with like it a lot and they hope it sticks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The syrup may sound sweet…

“It takes about 40 gallons total,”

but it’ll eat you up.

“It’s really sticky,”

If you’re not paying attention.

To get the track ready for racing, crews began applying the syrup to the concrete floor in the Sioux Falls Arena today so it can set up by Saturday.

“It was big years ago, we could go to Fargo, Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines, Rapid City, it was everywhere,” race promoter Chad Mellenberndt said.

The promoters are hoping to bring syrup racing back to its glory days.

Nine year old Micah Borman races quads and took 3rd place at last year’s event.

This year he wants to win.

“Try pressing and getting around them to get to the front and keep my moment to keep going,” Borman said.

20 year old Dayna Everetts is a past winner in the motorcycle division, but unfortunately she couldn’t compete last year.

“I ended up breaking something last year, so I’m coming off of an injury, so I’m just trying to get some time in, this is kind of the first race back and getting into the dirt season, so I’m just trying to put some laps in and hopefully the results are going to come with that,” Everetts said.

They all know racing comes with some risks, especially on a syrup track where the traction is tight.

“You know dirt you’re slip sliding around and on ice you are hooked up pretty tight with the screws and with this you are really hooked up,” Mellenberndt said.

And they’re hoping race fans gets hooked on it too.

Again the races are this Saturday, gates open at 9 am, hot laps start at 1 pm. For more information click here.