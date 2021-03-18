Syrup races set to take place at Sioux Falls Arena this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend the Sioux Falls Arena is hosting the The Concrete Challenge on syrup.

The sticky substance gives the racers traction on the slick concrete. Five divisions will take to the indoor track including motorcycles, ATV’s and cart racers.

“Its just a fun family event. People can just come out and enjoy all sorts of things. I think the city is ready for racing. People have been cooped up all winter, they’re ready, it’s time to go racing,” promoter Chad Mellenberndt said.

Syrup races aren’t new to the area. It took place last year at the W.H. Lyon Fairground. Organizers say the switch to the arena was a matter of availability and a larger space to social distance.

Events kick off tomorrow night with races on Saturday.