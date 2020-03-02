Syrup races draw racers, fans from all over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The syrup races at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this weekend drew racers and fans from all over including, of course, Canada.

Kim Houde and Al Keith traveled more than seven hours and across the border to check out the inaugural Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races at the Expo Building. The two have a shared passion for motorcycles. While they don’t have a lot of experience riding on syrup, they wanted to give it a shot.

“It was good. We’re still learning the whole coke thing. I really don’t have the best bike for it. Either way we’re still having a great time and we’re doing ok,” Houde said.

The two men have been racing together since 1980. They hope to see more syrup races take place in the region in the future.