SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Health Department is making syphilis testing more accessible.
The agency is partnering with the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls to bring syphilis testing to people without homes or those who are low-income.
This comes after the DOH reported that syphilis is up 1877% in South Dakota, with 257 cases reported so far this year. That’s compared to the 5-year median of 13 cases.
If you aren’t in the Sioux Falls area, there are testing sites across the state
Aberdeen
402 S. Main St.
Aberdeen, SD 57401-4127
toll free: 1-866-805-1007
Pierre
740 E. Sioux, Suite 107
Pierre, SD 57501-3395
toll free: 1-866-229-4927
Mitchell
1420 North Main St.
Mitchell, SD 57301
605-995-8051
Mobridge
210 East Grand Crossing, Suite A
Mobridge, SD 57601
toll free: 1-833-618-2740
Rapid City
909 E. St. Patrick, Suite 10
Rapid City, SD 57701
605-394-5298
toll free: 1-866-474-8221
Sioux Falls
4101 West 38th St., Suite 102
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
toll free: 1-866-315-9214
Watertown
2001 9th Ave. SW #500
Watertown, SD 57201-4038
toll free: 1-866-817-4090