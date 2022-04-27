SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Health Department is making syphilis testing more accessible.

The agency is partnering with the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls to bring syphilis testing to people without homes or those who are low-income.

This comes after the DOH reported that syphilis is up 1877% in South Dakota, with 257 cases reported so far this year. That’s compared to the 5-year median of 13 cases.

If you aren’t in the Sioux Falls area, there are testing sites across the state

Aberdeen

402 S. Main St.

Aberdeen, SD 57401-4127

toll free: 1-866-805-1007

Pierre

740 E. Sioux, Suite 107

Pierre, SD 57501-3395

toll free: 1-866-229-4927

Mitchell

1420 North Main St.

Mitchell, SD 57301

605-995-8051

Mobridge

210 East Grand Crossing, Suite A

Mobridge, SD 57601

toll free: 1-833-618-2740

Rapid City

909 E. St. Patrick, Suite 10

Rapid City, SD 57701

605-394-5298

toll free: 1-866-474-8221

Sioux Falls

4101 West 38th St., Suite 102

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

toll free: 1-866-315-9214

Watertown

2001 9th Ave. SW #500

Watertown, SD 57201-4038

toll free: 1-866-817-4090