SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You know the going is tough when police, ambulances and fire trucks have a difficult time responding to emergency calls. These snowy conditions only heighten the importance of co-operation among city and county agencies tasked with life-saving assignments. We caught up with a Sioux Falls firefighter, who’s equally at home behind a plow blade.

Ryan Farsdale is working double-duty as a member of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue as well as operating a snowplow that’s on loan from the city street department.

“I’ve always enjoyed moving snow and driving truck. I’ve driven trucks since 1995, so it kind of fits with what I do,” Farsdale said.

Farsdale even had to clear a path for an ambulance to reach a stranded pregnant woman.

“This morning, we did have a couple, they were going to try and take themselves to the hospital, she went into labor and they got stuck, and then engine 3 crew, off South Minnesota, they went and they started getting in there and they became stranded because of that car being stuck,” Farsdale said.

Today, three plows are paving the way for first-responders to get to the calls they need to respond to quickly and safely.

“A lot of ambulances were getting stuck and so the fire department assisted on those and eventually went to where we had a task force with those ambulance crews where a fire crew and plow would go out on every one of those EMS calls,” Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said.

We had to cut our interview short with Farsdale. Another call came in for his plow, and Farsdale was on his way, to clear another path for first responders on the snowy streets.

The importance of clearing streets of snow is underscored by the sheer volume of calls. Starting early Tuesday morning, emergency workers responded to 194 stranded vehicles, 57 stalled vehicles, 27 non-injury crashes and 3 crashes with injuries.