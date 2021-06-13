Swimming lessons for young children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swimming pools in KELOLAND are full of people trying to cool off during the hot weather we’ve been having.

Whether you’re planning a trip to the lake, or cooling off at the pool, making sure your little ones are safe in the water should be priority number one.

“My in-laws have a place in Florida and we go to the lake a lot so I really wanted Caiden to be comfortable in the water. Before swim lessons he used to be terrified of the water,” Williams said.

Shelby Williams and her 1-and-a-half-year-old son have been attending a parent tot class since February. Since then, Williams has seen a lot of changes in her son.

“Now he absolutely loves it. He can’t get enough of it. He’s upset when we get out of the water, he’s like thriving in it,” Williams said.

“We want them to start learning all the basic skills like putting their face in the water, submersion, going under, going on their front, on their back, beginning of kicks, jumps, all those things which really sets the foundation for a lifetime of fun in the water,” Sobocinski said.

The parent-tot class is offered for children 6 months to 2 years old. Parents are required to join their child in the pool as the class starts by getting little ones comfortable.

“Water, when you don’t have the tools can be a dangerous place. And so we believe, that again starting really young with those fundamental skills makes them even safer in the water as they grow,” Sobocinski said.

Classes are offered year round, and parents can attend as often as they feel is needed, keeping in mind that consistency is key, especially for the younger swimmers.

“I’ve seen him become a lot more confident in the water and it’s honestly a great activity for him. He is learning skills that I probably wouldn’t be able to teach him without his amazing teacher over there,” Williams said.

If you’re interested in signing your child up for swimming lessons, click here.