Swimming into the new year at Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swimmers aren’t about to go into winter hibernation just because it’s cold outdoors.

Water fitness classes are getting underway in the New Year at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Swimming in a heated pool is a great way to stay fit when it’s too cold outside to workout.

“This is a great place to come in and enjoy a New Year’s resolution, for sure. We’ve got a variety of brand-new fitness classes starting as we kick-off the first of the year, first week of January. So we encourage people to come and visit us and try a fitness class,” said Sioux Falls Parks & Rec program coordinator Jean Pearson.

But classes in the pool aren’t your only option to achieve your New Year’s resolution. We’ll show you how a game of bingo can win you prizes while getting you fit, tonight on KELOLAND News.