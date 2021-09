SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center is closed to people, its doors will open back up for the dogs on Tuesday.

The “Swimming Gone to the Dogs” event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

You’re able to bring up to 2 dogs to let them swim in the pools. However, there is no swimming for dog owners.

Organizers say dogs must be friendly and up to date on their shots. The event is free and no registration is required.