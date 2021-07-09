Swimmers dive into weekend event at Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Swim Team is hosting its largest long course meet to date this weekend at the Midco Aquatic Center.

The event features 28 teams and more than 600 individual swimmers from six states, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Colorado. Swimmers compete in the prelims each morning, with the top ten or 20 qualifying for the late-afternoon finals.

“Here in South Dakota, we don’t usually have enough swimmers to do a long course prelim/final, so this meet is one of the only prelim/finals of 50-meters,” Grace Davis, a swimmer from the Brookings area said.

“There’s nine sessions, and for some of the kids they’re going to swim in six, so that’s a lot of time here, it’s a lot of time out in the park in the sun or sitting on the bleachers,” Kyle Margheim, Head Coach of Sioux Falls Swim Team said.

The swim meet started Friday morning and continues through Sunday, with prelims at 8:15 a.m. and finals at 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.