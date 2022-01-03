Swimmers dive into Bingo at Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Many people in KELOLAND are starting the new year by getting more physically active. But if you don’t find running or weight-lifting appealing during the winter months, a trip to the pool might be a better low-impact option. Sticking to your New Year’s resolution of getting healthier might be in the Bingo cards.

The indoor pool at the Midco Aquatic Center is like a fountain of youth for swimmers like Janelle Peterson.

“One of the things that I’m always working on is trying to improve my health. Part of that is physical fitness. Being able to get around and play with my grandkids and do some gardening,” Peterson said.

Peterson is also intrigued by the launching of a Bingo Challenge at the aquatic center.

“I just saw that today. So I’m signed up for Bingo,” Peterson said.

Players receive a free Bingo card and can fill each square by taking part in a different swimming-related activity. The idea is to get swimmers to push the bounds of their abilities in the pool.

“They’re like, hey, you know what? I’m going to try something new this year, it’s a new year, I’m trying to get fit. I’m going to try the bingo challenge and so they’re going outside their comfort zone, too,” Sioux Falls

Parks & Rec Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

People who get a Bingo can win prizes like this walking lamp, a cell phone charger, even this cheese board. Winning prizes like this gives the swimmers a little extra incentive to hit the pool as often as possible this winter.

“Once they see what the prizes are, that sometimes can be motivation enough. They’re like, you know, I want that cool-looking stocking cap, so I want to get two bingos, which means they’ve got to fill ten spaces, so they’ve got to come and see us 10 times and try different things,” Pearson said.

Then there’s the added payoff of spending the cold winter splashing around in a heated pool.

The Bingo Fitness Challenge started Monday and runs through the month of January.

If you fill all the spaces on your bingo card, which is known as a “blackout,” you can become eligible to win a year’s pass to the Midco Aquatic Center.

Paying a daily admission or using your active swim pass makes you eligible to play.