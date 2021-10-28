Sweet treats benefit local kids on Miracle Treat Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s one of the sweetest days of the year – Miracle Treat Day! A portion of the money raised today from blizzard sales at participating Dairy Queen restaurants will benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

Blizzards are a popular treat at Dairy Queens across the state today. It’s all for Miracle Treat Day.

“We pushed it to October and we are really glad that we don’t have a real blizzard on Miracle Treat Day, but we are just making the most out of a later Miracle Treat Day,” senior development officer with Sanford Health Foundation, Bethany Olson said.

At least $1 from every blizzard sold will support Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“We fund the child life programs, spiritual care, and help send kids to camps, all things that focus more on that mental/emotional health of the child and then we also reimburse families for mileage and lodging and then give them meal vouchers,” Olson said.

Events that support organizations like this are important for many families.

Mindy Hill’s daughter Avery was born at 29 weeks and spent more than 2 months in the NICU at Sanford.

“Avery had two grade two head bleeds, basically what that means is blood was sitting on her brain which causes damage, which inevitably led to a diagnosis of cerebral palsy about the age of 1,” Avery’s mom, Mindy Hill said.

Avery was the 2019 Sanford Children’s Miracle Network champion for South Dakota. She’s now seven years old.

“Children’s Miracle Network really came along side us and not only from her NICU bed she stayed in, the giraffe, but also just getting us food vouchers so we could eat while we were there,” Hill said. “It was just a supportive group of people that helped us through our journey.”

A sweet treat to help local children.

Last year Miracle Treat Day was canceled but South Dakota operators hosted its own version of the event and raised $120,000.