SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Octane Ink Snocross National wrapped up this weekend at Huset’s Speedway where professional snowmobile riders from around the world competed.

It drew in lots of racing fans, including a national television crew from Sweden.

Racing like this speaks to a large crowd, no matter what language.

Sara Hermansson and Tanja Nordsjell are co-hosts of Swedish Television.

They’re here to film a documentary on some of Scandinavia’s best racers.

“Just talk to them about why they are doing snocross like the big deal, why come to USA from Scandinavia to compete,” Hermansson said.

“Because it’s very common for people to travel from Sweden to come here to race,” Nordsjell said.

They say racing in the United States is a big jump for most riders as the competition is more intense and the tracks tend to be geared more toward catching some air…..and that’s good for the racers.

“Getting some experience to be better at home because there are some differences in the race,” Hermansson said.

It was their first time in South Dakota and they both say the hospitality could not have been any better.

“I love it, people are so nice the environment is beautiful racing is just nice, I love it,” Nordsjell said.

“I think it’s very nice, nice people it’s a lot different than Sweden,” Hermansson said.

One of the racers they were following is Swedish Snocross champion, Petter Narsa.