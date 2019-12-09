SWAT Team called to Red Rock Inn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are facing charges after a standoff with Sioux Falls police Sunday night at a local hotel that involved the SWAT team.

26-year-old Jericho Ladeaux is charged with aggravated assault. He was also on parole for drug charges.

22-year-old Alexander Cota was arrested on multiple drug, weapons and stolen property charges.

Police arrested 22-year-old Autumn Neiman for allegedly giving a false name.

All three were taken into custody after a long night of negotiations.

A tense situation was unfolding a the Red Rock Inn along one of the busiest streets in Sioux Falls shortly after nine and our cameras were there.

Investigators say it all started in the parking lot when Jericho Ladeaux fired his gun into the air, while another man was walking his dog.

The suspect and some other people, then ran into a hotel room and that’s when staff called police.

“We knew which room the suspect walked into, so we began evacuating nearby rooms to try to keep everybody safe,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information officer Sam Clemens said.

The SWAT team was called in to try and negotiate with the suspects to come out.

Three people eventually came out of the room, but the fourth stayed holed up inside.

Officers guarded the hallway with weapons drawn.

“The whole goal behind using SWAT is to keep bystanders safe, to keep the officer safe, and then also keep the suspects that people were dealing with safe. and so you come to a situation like that and obviously the evacuated the room that’s easiest way to keep people out of that area and keep them safe, but then they’re talking to the people and they’re trying to get them convince them to come out of the room,” Clemens said.

Then at about 3 a.m., Ladeaux finally came out.

“When officers dealt with that guy they found he had a gun in his pocket, he got a silencer in his pocket, the silencer didn’t go to the handgun it went to a rifle. He had a couple of bags of meth. One of them was 3.9 grams, and the other was 49 grams,” Clemens said.

Police also say the vehicle the suspects were using was a stolen Jeep out of Minnesota.