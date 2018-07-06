Local News

SWAT Team Surrounds Home In Central Sioux Falls

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 09:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 05:04 AM CDT

SWAT Team Surrounds Home In Central Sioux Falls

Police and SWAT had a home surrounded in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood Thursday night.  

Sioux Falls Police say they were conducting a search warrant at a residence near W. 21st Street and S. Norton Avenue. Due to circumstances surrounding the search warrant, police had to call in the SWAT team along with crisis negotiators. 

Authorities took an adult male into custody without incident. The name of the suspect has not been released. 

More details will be released during Friday's press briefing.

 

 

 


 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates