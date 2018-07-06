SWAT Team Surrounds Home In Central Sioux Falls Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Police and SWAT had a home surrounded in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood Thursday night.

Sioux Falls Police say they were conducting a search warrant at a residence near W. 21st Street and S. Norton Avenue. Due to circumstances surrounding the search warrant, police had to call in the SWAT team along with crisis negotiators.

Authorities took an adult male into custody without incident. The name of the suspect has not been released.

More details will be released during Friday's press briefing.

Ambulance just left scene. Still no official word from PD about what is happening at this scene. There was a single loud boom that rang out at 8:40. Norton Avenue still blocked off, law enforcement still on scene pic.twitter.com/s6fFfPaILZ — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) July 6, 2018



