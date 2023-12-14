SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on scene at a standoff at the 400 block of North Holly Avenue as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the standoff started around 11 a.m. when the sheriff’s office was looking to serve a warrant on a woman. Clemens says the woman has warrants out for arrest that include aggravated assault, protection order violation and possession of controlled substances.

When authorities responded to the residence, the woman made comments about having a weapon and threatening to harm people inside the residence. Clemens says he believes there was another adult and a child at the residence. Due to the threat, the SWAT team was called in.

Clemens says the other two people in the residence were able to leave the residence. Negotiations are currently ongoing with the woman.

As of 1:30 p.m., 12th Street from Lincoln Avenue to Western Avenue has been closed down.