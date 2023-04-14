Sioux Falls SWAT on 9th Avenue near Prospect Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to serve a warrant included additional law enforcement response in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

On Friday afternoon, Sioux Falls Police, SWAT and Minnehaha County Sheriff deputies were in the area of 9th Avenue and Prospect Street, north of Avera hospital. Police also used an unmanned aircraft system to survey the scene.

Police public information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the response was for warrant service. Our KELOLAND News photographer reports hearing police calling for someone to come out of the home.

Fire rescue and an ambulance were also stationed nearby.