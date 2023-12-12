SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This time of year, you can find little sprinkles of holiday cheer almost every place you look — including the hospital.

You could say Becca Conner and the rest of the Sanford volunteers are like merry elves spreading Christmas cheer with some special deliveries in the Sanford nursery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“For over 60 years, our Sanford volunteers have sewed stockings to give to all the new babies born here in December,” Conner, manager of volunteer services, said.

Stockings handmade by Sanford volunteers for December newborns.

Babies like little Walker David Swets, who is just one day old.

“It means a lot that people would take time out of their busy lives to do something like this and bless other people, especially like us. So we just really appreciate the time that they spent doing this,” dad Jason Swets said.

Beginning right away in January, Sanford volunteers make these stockings throughout the year to get ready for the holiday season. Conner says they try to make around 250 each year.

“It’s just a special time of year. To be in the hospital and have a baby this time of year is a special thing and we want them to have a nice memento of that. So to be a part of that is exciting,” Conner said.

Parents Josh and Taylor Swets with newborn Walker.

A token of Christmas love baby Walker can be swaddled in before meeting the rest of his new family.

“Being around family is always just something that we really enjoy about the holidays and now getting to share little Walker with all of our grandparents is really special,” Jason Swets said.

“Starting new traditions with another member,” mom Taylor Swets said.

Parents Taylor and Josh Swets are excited to take little Walker home to Rock Valley, Iowa, where his big brother is waiting for them.