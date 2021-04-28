SUV with fundraising money spotted earlier in the day on Tuesday, but police didn’t pursue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has new information regarding the stolen SUV that contained thousands of dollars of fundraising money.

As KELOLAND News reported Tuesday night, it had a happy ending when the vehicle was found along with the money still inside, but the search continues for the suspect.

This has been a gut-wrenching few days for the owner of the vehicle, Matt Buck, but KELOLAND News learned police had an opportunity to arrest the suspect earlier in the day.

Matt Buck got a surprising call yesterday morning that his Chevy Suburban was spotted in the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop along 60th Street North.

Someone sent him these pictures, so Buck got there as soon as he could and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I pull up next to it and I see this guy sleeping in it,” Matt Buck said.

Buck says that’s when he got nervous and called police.

When they got there, the man woke up as Buck stood by and watched as things escalated quickly.

“He started the car when the cop was on the passenger side and the cop pulled a gun and said ‘hands’,” Buck said.

But police say the man put the vehicle in reverse and went over the curb and through the ditch and got away.

“When he’s going to drive over a curb and through the grass and take off at a high rate of speed there’s really no need to pursue in that case, there are limited times when we would pursue but by in large we’re not going to put other people at risk by trying to chase somebody,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Buck says he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Buck said.

“We do have some information to follow up on, but no arrests have been made,” Clemens said.

While police are still searching for the suspect, they say this case and others are reminders for everyone.

“It’s not a small town anymore, we have crimes that happen, and we have people looking to take advantage of others; a lot of these are crimes of opportunity and so they’ll walk along and check car doors if it’s open they’ll get inside and rummage around and if they see the keys sometimes they’ll take the car and drive away,” Clemens said.

There were two more stolen car cases reported last night, but have already been solved. If you have any information in the SUV case you’re asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 367-7007.