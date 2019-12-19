SUV falls through the ice at Waubay Lake

WAUBAY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in northeastern KELOLAND are warning everyone to be careful after a vehicle fell through the ice Wednesday.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the scene on Facebook. Officials say a small SUV, believed to be a geotracker, went through the ice at Waubay Lake. Everyone got out OK, but officials are using this as a reminder to be cautious. They say Wednesday the ice went from being 9 to 10 inches thick, to just 4 to 5 inches.

They say the weather hasn’t been cold enough to make a lot of ice. And officials are using this SUV, which they say is now 22 feet under the ice, as an example of why it’s important to be careful.