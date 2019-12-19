SUV falls through the ice at Waubay Lake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUBAY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in northeastern KELOLAND are warning everyone to be careful after a vehicle fell through the ice Wednesday.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the scene on Facebook. Officials say a small SUV, believed to be a geotracker, went through the ice at Waubay Lake. Everyone got out OK, but officials are using this as a reminder to be cautious. They say Wednesday the ice went from being 9 to 10 inches thick, to just 4 to 5 inches.

They say the weather hasn’t been cold enough to make a lot of ice. And officials are using this SUV, which they say is now 22 feet under the ice, as an example of why it’s important to be careful.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests