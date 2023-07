HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV end up in Lake Marsh.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say they received a call saying a vehicle had rolled over and was partially submerged in the water and that the driver could get out.

Authorities say the Hayti Fire Department arrived first and worked to extract the driver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.