Sutton to be sworn in as mayor in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Dan Sutton will be sworn in as the new mayor of Flandreau Monday evening.

It is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. during the Flandreau City Council meeting at the Janklow Community Center.

Sutton is a longtime city council member in Flandreau and served in the South Dakota Legislature.

He was accused of inappropriate behavior while in office 14 years ago and took part in very public hearings before the state Senate. Sutton was reprimanded by lawmakers, but never faced any criminal charges.

