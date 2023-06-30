SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls Police are keeping a closer eye on a west-side neighborhood, following a report of a suspicious woman talking to kids on a school playground.

“About six girls, I don’t have the age on them, they said a woman came up and was basically trying to get them to go to her house. They ended up telling a teacher and when the teacher went out the woman was gone. “

Police say staff members were outside during the recess, but none of them witnessed the woman approaching the girls.

The teacher reported it to police and Kids Inc sent out a message to parents…saying the woman was attempting to offer candy and a free puppy to kids to get them to come with her.



Kids Inc. also told staff members will be vigilant during future outdoor activities.