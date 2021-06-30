‘Suspicious subject’ at Wylie Park forces temporary closure, bomb squad dispatched

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The bomb squad has been dispatched to Wylie Park in Aberdeen following a report of a suspicious subject, the Department of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet from the DCI, the bomb squad was sent to the park at the request of the Aberdeen Police Department “out of an abundance of caution.” In a separate tweet, the Aberdeen Police Department said that around 12:30 p.m. that a suspicious subject was spotted at Wylie Park. The subject was allegedly threatening to cause harm to others.

The subject was taken into custody and Wylie Park is temporarily closed.

KELOLAND News spoke with City Manager Joe Gaa who said the closure of the park is to thoroughly investigate the park and is expected to re-open early Wednesday evening.

The closure comes less than a week after Wylie Park was closed following the discovery of a ‘suspicious object’ on Friday. The city of Aberdeen believes the incidents are unrelated but plans to thoroughly investigate both.

This is a developing story, stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online as we receive more information.