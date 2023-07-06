SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are investigating what could be the city’s first homicide of 2023. The crime scene is in an area that police are familiar with.

Police say a 63-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment building on the corner of Cliff Avenue and 3rd Street Wednesday morning. Public information officer Sam Clemens says the death appears to be suspicious in nature.

“In this case, there was some things that didn’t quite seem right on the offset, so that’s why it got termed this homicide, but we’re still waiting for that autopsy to get complete, at least the initial one,” Clemens said.

Law enforcement have since cleared out of the area, but residents we spoke to, who denied being interviewed, did say that police cars aren’t an uncommon sight here.

According to crimemapping.com, this block of Cliff Avenue has seen four assault calls in just the last month. There have been 11 assault calls in the last six months. During that same time, there have been 11 drugs and narcotics calls — including one that came in Wednesday morning, just an hour after the report of the suspicious death.

“It would’ve been some drugs that were found inside the apartment. Whether or not that played a part in the death, we don’t have any idea at this point,” Clemens said.

Police are hoping the autopsy results will provide more guidance as to how to move forward with this investigation.

“Because it’s an ongoing investigation, because we’re early into it, I’m not going to give out a whole lot of details just to preserve the integrity of the investigation. So as soon as we have more, we’ll certainly share more,” Clemens said.