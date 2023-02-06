SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two occupants of an apartment were expecting a friend when they opened the door to three men they didn’t know.

According to police, the two victims were attacked by all three men on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the 6500 block of West Grove place. One suspect had a gun while another had a machete.

Police say the three suspects punched the victims several times, as well as one of the victims being hit by the machete leaving a serious cut to his wrist. Reports state that the three suspects then rummaged through the home grabbing cash, wallets and truck keys.

Police are unsure of why these two men were targeted.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are encouraged to call the Sioux Falls Police