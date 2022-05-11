SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sully County men — accused of lying about their crops to get insurance money — may have gotten away with more cash than originally believed.

A new federal indictment filed Wednesday includes additional crimes dating back to 2016.

James Garrett is accused of illegally taking nearly $2.8 million.

Court papers say he lied about the size of his crops or when they were planted every year for five years, so he could receive more federal crop insurance money.

In 2020 he’s also accused of fraudulently taking money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Levi Garrett is charged with illegally taking nearly a quarter-million dollars in federal insurance money.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the original charges in December.