WANBLEE, S.D. (KELO) — Two people from Wanblee, South Dakota have pleaded not guilty in connection with a baby’s death.

Court documents say back in August, Natasha Belt abused a child under the age of seven.

Belt is accused of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the child’s death.

Roydean Yankton Junior is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Both are scheduled to be back in court on May 24th.