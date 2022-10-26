SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota.

Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.

On October 14, court papers say a trailer was stolen from Thermo King in Sioux Falls.

Inside the trailer there were 19 pallets of ham, worth $40,000. They put the ham in one of their own trucks, ditched the trailer and headed to Minnesota

In Pipestone, they’re accused of stealing three electric pallet jacks. In Worthington, they’re accused of stealing two semi tractors and two trailers. All together there were 44 pallets of pork inside, worth about $300,000.

Three days later, a trooper stopped them in Tennessee and they were eventually arrested in Florida.