Suspects in attempted murder in Aberdeen return to South Dakota after being arrested in Montana

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are accused of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in Aberdeen.

The case dates back to April 23rd. Court papers say that’s when Charles Stewart, Austin Carroll and a 16-year-old girl drove up to a home on S. Lincoln Street in an older RV, got out of the vehicle and Stewart fired a gun. The indictment says they were planning to kill an 18-year-old.

The 1980’s style RV was eventually spotted entering Montana. The Fallon County Times says state and local law enforcement pulled over the camper and all three suspects were inside.

They are now back in South Dakota. In addition to conspiring to commit first-degree murder, Stewart is charged with attempted first-degree murder and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm.

Carroll and the teenager are also charged with aiding, abetting or advising attempted first-degree murder. While the 16-year-old is a juvenile, she is being charged in adult court.

This isn’t the first time Charles Stewart has made headlines. According to a Facebook post, Aberdeen police arrested him for marijuana and weapons charges in 2019.