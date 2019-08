BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people charged in the death of a 3-year-old in Brookings are expected to appear in court Monday.

Renae Fayant and Robert Price face second-degree murder and child abuse charges.

Fayant was the child’s aunt and had been living with the couple.

The girl died Wednesday after Fayant called 911 to report that she was unresponsive and not breathing.

The cause of death was determined to be malnourishment and dehydration.