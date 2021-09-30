Suspects in 2016 shooting found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has found two men guilty of a murder outside a Pine Ridge Youth Center.

In 2016, Francisco Villaneuva and Adan Corona were part of a group that planned to beat up and kidnap Brewer because he owed money for drugs. When they got to the Boys and Girls Club, the men grabbed guns and put on masks.

They tried to force Brewer into a car, but when that didn’t work authorities say he was shot more than a dozen times.

A jury found Villaneuva and Corona guilty of murder on Thursday. Two other men involved in the case pleaded guilty.

The trial was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed because of the pandemic.