SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Suspects in a case involving drugs and weapons now face new charges in federal court.

We first told you about this case in December. That’s when Sioux Falls Police arrested Joseph Andrews and Carlos Hardy.

The 4-month long investigation turned up fentanyl, meth and marijuana… along with stolen guns.

Both men are waiting to go on trial in Lincoln County.

This week they were both charged with federal drug and weapons charges in connection with the December arrest.