SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago.

Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.

The driver, 25-year-old Collin Hansen, faces a long list of charges including vehicular battery, hit and run, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Shannon Uken and her boyfriend Nathan were driving home after getting groceries and supper when their lives changed in an instant.

“I remember looking to the side and seeing headlights coming and before I could say or do anything it was just impact,” Uken said.

That driver crashed into their car, injuring people in both vehicles.

Uken, who suffered a punctured lung, remembers struggling to breathe.

“I looked over at Nathan and he was gasping for air,” Uken said.

Now, Uken is at her father’s home recovering from several broken bones, including three fractures in her ankle.

Nathan has remained in the hospital with more serious injuries.

She says he suffered two brain bleeds and at least one broken vertebrae.

Uken said her boyfriend could be moved from the hospital to a rehab center as soon as Friday.

A GoFundMe account has been launched to help the both of them.

“He doesn’t know he’s been in an accident. He’s very confused,” Uken said.

Uken is angry about the crash.

“Our lives are pretty turned upside down because of them. Very angry. It’s going to be a long time for normal for us over people not wanting to be arrested and drugs. It’s crazy,” Uken said.

Despite the long journey ahead, Uken knows that last Friday night could’ve ended much worse.

“I tell everybody, I tell my kids, you’re never promised a tomorrow. Things like accidents and stuff like this can take everything away from you,” Uken said.