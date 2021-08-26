Suspects arrested in Rapid City murder, attempted murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three suspects are in custody following two shootings in Rapid City which left a woman dead and a man seriously injured. On the morning of August 16, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Pointe West Place, and upon arrival found a male victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

26-year-olds David Mestas and Richard Sanchez, both of Sioux Falls were identified as persons of interest, and police also announced that they were looking for 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City as someone who may have knowledge of the shooting.

On August 22, Rapid City police received information that Sanchez, Mestas and Brave, along with 22-year-old Christina Sanchez had fled Rapid City the day after the shooting. They also found that Mestas had shot Brave while traveling through Juab County, Utah.

Law enforcement in Utah were notified and took Richard Sanchez, Mestas, and Christina Sanchez into custody. Rapid City police were informed that Brave had been killed. Richard Sanchez and Mestas have been placed under arrest in Utah in connection with Brave’s murder, and Pennington County Warrants have been issued for their arrest for Attempted Murder in connection with the August 16th shooting in Rapid City.

Christina Sanchez has been taken into custody for Accessory to Attempted Murder in relation to the August 16th shooting. She has since been booked into the Pennington County Jail. The investigation into these shooting incidents remains open and ongoing.