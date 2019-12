SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Salvation Army is looking for help with its Angel Trees as the organization seeks to brighten this season for a lot of kids in need. An Angel Tree at the Empire Mall is just one of many spots where you can drop off donated toys.

"Our volunteers will pick up those toys closer to our distribution date, and then they'll bring them here, they'll sort them here, and then we'll take them to our distribution location, and provide it for the families," said Marlys Anderson, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls.