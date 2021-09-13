Suspect used kitchen knife to stab two men during fight, Sioux Falls Police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police say it started with an argument between three men at an apartment near 11th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Investigators say one of the men grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other two men.

A 49-year-old victim has the most serious injuries. Police do not know the condition of a 23-year-old stabbing victim.

Police say the 40-year-old suspect is also hospitalized.

Since police have not arrested him, they are not releasing his name.