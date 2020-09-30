Suspect turns himself in from Madison Street shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffsd87a37e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_694932540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second suspect wanted in connection from a shooting early Saturday morning in the 2300 block of West Madison Street has been arrested.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Jemal Douglas turned himself in at the jail Tuesday afternoon. He was booked shortly after entering the jail, Clemens said.

During the shooting, one person was shot four times, but had non-life threatening injuries. Police arrested 18-year-old Awad Ali on aggravated assault charges. Douglas also faces aggravated assault charges.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the third shooter is.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests