Suspect turns himself in from Madison Street shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second suspect wanted in connection from a shooting early Saturday morning in the 2300 block of West Madison Street has been arrested.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Jemal Douglas turned himself in at the jail Tuesday afternoon. He was booked shortly after entering the jail, Clemens said.

During the shooting, one person was shot four times, but had non-life threatening injuries. Police arrested 18-year-old Awad Ali on aggravated assault charges. Douglas also faces aggravated assault charges.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the third shooter is.