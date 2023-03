SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to car jacking.

Court documents say Alexander Cota admits to asking a man for a ride using a woman’s Facebook account, last April.

When the victim showed up, Cota and another man got in. Cota says he pulled out a pistol and he and the other man took off with the victim’s car.

He also faces robbery and kidnapping charges in Minnehaha County for the same incident. That trial is scheduled for later this year.