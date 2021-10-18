Suspect threatens Lyft driver, steals the car, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 48-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of threatening a Lyft driver and taking their vehicle.

Police say on Saturday night, a Lyft driver picked up a man on the west side of the city around 10:30 p.m.

While they were driving along Interstate 29, the man told the driver he wanted to stop. That’s when officers say the man threatened to kill the Lyft driver.

“The victim got out of the car, the passenger got out of the car. There was some words that were being exchanged between them and then we had a second vehicle that saw the car stopped with the flashers on and saw the two guys out, so they stopped to see if there were any problems, if they could help,” Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing on Monday.

That’s when authorities say the suspect took the Lyft driver’s car. Officers found the suspect passed out in the vehicle not too far away.

Police arrested Harold Anderson on a long list of charges including robbery, DWI, grand theft and assault.