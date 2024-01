SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal court documents say a South Dakota trooper stopped a drug dealer who was headed home to Colorado after selling 34 pounds of weed in Minnesota.

Authorities arrested Jackson Lovsness a year ago in McCook County. Inside his car, authorities allegedly found $41,000 cash and a bong.

Lovsness plans to plead guilty and has signed documents admitting to the crime. In exchange for his plea, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.