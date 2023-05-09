SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have new information on a story we shared with you during our KELOLAND News investigation into missing and murdered Indigenous people.

A Winner woman who shot and killed Shaunisti Gary is headed to federal prison.

21-year-old Sativa Looking Cloud recently pleaded guilty to murder and burglary for the February 2022 crime. This week, a federal judge sentenced her to 20 years behind bars.

We spoke with one of Gary’s aunts last summer.

“We’ll never get closure; I don’t think any amount of justice will ever be enough,” Tonia Marshall said.

She told us the young mother, daughter, sister and niece will be remembered for her outgoing personality and because she was always eager to help anybody.