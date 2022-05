SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a Minnehaha County drug bust – involving nearly 11-pounds of meth.

45-year-old Canbie Thompson pleaded guilty to federal drug and money laundering charges.

According to court papers, police pulled him over in March 2021 and discovered drugs in his car. Thompson also admits he was involved in a money laundering ring to hide drug money.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in July. The maximum sentence is life in prison.