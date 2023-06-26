ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — The suspect accused of killing Jordan Beardshear at her Dakota Dunes apartment appeared in court Monday

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales Courtesy Webb County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39 of Sioux City, appeared in court where he did not make any plea to his charges of first-degree murder, child neglect, and child abuse.

During the court hearing, a request to disqualify the court and have the trial moved to a different county was denied. Additionally, an affidavit to have the judge disqualified was also submitted. The affidavit must be reviewed by a higher judge before a decision is made.

Once a decision is made, an arraignment hearing will be scheduled.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Beardshear inside of her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25. Castellanos-Rosales and Beardshear had a child together and were in a “significant romantic relationship” according to documents.

After a multi-week search, Castellanos-Rosales was arrested in Mexico on May 12 and then expelled from the country and picked up by officials in Laredo, Texas.

Castellanos-Rosales was extradited to Union County from Texas and arrived at the Union County Jail on June 8.