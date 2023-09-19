SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man at the center of a house break-in and fire last month is now charged with arson.

Nathan Eiesland is accused of robbing the home of a Sioux Falls couple and setting their house on fire.

John and Mary Bucknell lost nearly everything they owned. This weekend a local bar and restaurant is putting on a big fundraiser to try and help them out.

Life hasn’t been the same for John and Mary Bucknell ever since someone burned their house down.

“Well we moved into my son’s house for right now and he’s got an extra car for me, so we’re kind of relying on him a lot for right now,” John said.

This man, Nathan Eiesland is accused of stealing several cars, a motorcycle, and John’s brand new pickup, which was found later burning in this cornfield north of Sioux Falls.

Eiesland is now accused of setting the house on fire.

None of it makes sense to John.

“I mean why burn my house down, and steal my stuff and comeback and burn the house down, that’s the hard part,” John said.

This Saturday, the Gateway Lounge will be hosting a big fundraiser for the Bucknells.

The Gateway holds fundraisers all the time to help people out in the community, but for Jordan Westhoff, who is one of the managers here, this time it’s personal.

“This one hits really close to home,” Westhoff said.

That’s because Westhoff is the Bucknell’s son-in-law.

He says the Gateway Lounge immediately wanted to help.

One of the prizes during the fundraiser is a five piece patio set, including a fire pit that’s valued at $5,000.

It was donated by Combined Pool and Spa.

There are only 150 tickets being sold.

There’ll be other valuable prizes too at a silent auction, all to help the Bucknells.

“They’ve been very good customers here, they’ve been coming here longer than I have, I’ve been here for about six years, so it was just the right thing to do and give back to them and show our support and try and raise some money for a good family,” Westhoff said.

A family that’s having to start over at a time when they were just getting ready for retirement.

“Well hopefully we can rebuild here obviously my shop is right here where I’ve been working for 33 years, we’re going to have to tear down this house completely and build a new house so we’re just figuring out how we’re going to do that,” John said.

The fundraiser is Saturday, September 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gateway Lounge with live music from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.