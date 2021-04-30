Suspect involved in fatal Rapid City shooting arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month is now in custody.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 9, police were called to a room at 212 E. Boulevard North after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Inside the building, police found the body of 20-year-old Jesus Vance of Rapid City.

RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division determined at least six individuals, including Vance, had some sort of involvement with the shooting.

As of April 12, they had three suspects in custody but were still looking for two others.

Rapid City Police say Travis Nelson, 35, was found in Box Elder Thursday afternoon. He was arrested with the help of several law enforcement agencies.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are still looking for 32-year-old Tracy Laughlin of Rapid City.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The other suspects face a list of charges: