SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a suspicious house fire and burglary we’ve been following — the person suspected of stealing from the home has been caught.

Nathan Eiesland

Police used neighborhood surveillance video to identify 41-year-old Nathan Eisland from Harrisburg as the suspect.

Eisland is accused of stealing several cars, a motorcycle and other household items. He was arrested in Lincoln County on Monday.

“Recovered 3 of the stolen vehicles in different places, there were some coins that had been stolen from the house that were recovered. the other pieces that were stolen from the house we’re still working on recovering,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the arson investigator is still trying to determine if Eisland was responsible for starting the fire that ultimately burned down the home.