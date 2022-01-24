Suspect in Riddle’s Jewelry looting in Minnehaha County court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the hours following a peaceful protest for George Floyd in Sioux Falls, tensions rose outside the Empire Mall.

Early in the morning on June 1st, 2020, police worked to break up the crowd, and three men are accused kicking off a 2-city crime spree involving thousands of dollars worth of stolen guns and jewelry.

This week, one of those men is facing the consequences.

Court papers say Dantrez Isaac and a handful of other people climbed through a broken door at Riddle’s Jewelry and got away with more than 18-thousand dollars worth of merchandise. On Tuesday, Isaac is scheduled to enter a plea and a Minnehaha County judge will sentence him.

Just a couple of hours after the Sioux Falls burglary, Isaac admits to breaking into a Mitchell pawn shop with two other men and stealing 15 shotguns and pistols.

Some of the stolen weapons have turned up in Chicago. That case went to federal court and today a judge sentenced Isaac to a year and a half in federal prison and three years probation.

Another man listed in court documents for both cases is already in prison. Raymond Banks is currently serving 60-years for an unrelated murder.