Suspect in pizza delivery driver murder may be linked to Mitchell crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder suspect may have also been involved in a Mitchell gun heist.

Three men are accused of breaking into Palace City Pawn on June 1, 2020 Federal court papers say Dantrez Isaac, Denarius Lofton and Raymond Banks got away with 15 guns, worth at least $9,990.

Some of the weapons have been recovered in the Chicago area.

KELOLAND News came across the case because Isaac recently admitted to the crime and signed a Factual Basis Statement. He’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Monday.

When we dug deeper into the suspects’ backgrounds, we discovered another man accused in the pawn shop burglary is 20-year-old Raymond Banks. If the name sounds familiar, a man with the same name and same birth date is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail charged with murder. Banks is one of two men accused of shooting and killing a pizza delivery driver on the east side of Sioux Falls, in February 2020.

While the deadly shooting was months before the Mitchell pawn shop burglary, Sioux Falls Police didn’t arrest Banks on murder charges until September.

A timeline of the events: