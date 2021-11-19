Suspect in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash has history of driving under the influence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man charged in the deadly Arrowhead Parkway crash in eastern Sioux Falls will make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for Tayten Stebbins. He was booked into the Minnehaha County jail hours later.

Stebbins faces manslaughter and vehicular homicide along with DWI and a drug charge.

Court documents allege Stebbins was drunk and on drugs when he sped through a red light going 115 miles per hour on Arrowhead Parkway and crashed into another car, killing two teenagers and injuring two others in May. Stebbins and his passenger were also hospitalized.

We took a look at Stebbins’ criminal record and found he had a couple of run-ins with the law leading up to the crash. A judge had suspended his driver’s license in March and he got it back less than two weeks before the deadly crash.

He also could now serve prison time for a past crime. In January of 2020, police arrested him for his first DUI. Stebbins was also charged with having one-to-ten pounds of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser marijuana charge and received a five-year suspended prison sentence, meaning he would not have to serve any time at the penitentiary as long as he stayed out of trouble.