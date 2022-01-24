Suspect in downtown stabbing found blocks away from scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A stabbing outside of a bar over the weekend landed one man in the hospital and another behind bars.

Sioux Falls police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the southeast part of downtown. Police believe it started as a fight between two men.

“The people inside heard some commotion and saw something that was taking place outside. And then one guy ended up leaving and they found that the victim was outside and had been stabbed several times,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The 23-year old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect a short time later at a different bar a few blocks away. 24-year old Benjamin Fernandez was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police say they don’t know what led up to the stabbing.